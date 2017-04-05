Jessica Andrade Wants to Finish Joanna Jedrzejczyk Before The Third Round

Jessica Andrade isn’t opposed to going the distance, but she prefers finishes.

That’s why her plan against Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 211 will be to finish her within the first two rounds. Andrade will be fighting Jedrzejczyk for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title. The bout takes place inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on May 13.

Andrade earned her shot at the 115-pound gold by going on a three-fight winning streak. Her most recent win came against former Invicta FC strawweight champion Angela Hill. “Bate Estaca” recently told Sportv that she is looking for an early finish in her title match-up (via Bloody Elbow):