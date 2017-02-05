Jessica Andrade Will ‘Absolutely’ Get Title Shot, Says UFC President Dana White

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Image Credit: Esther Lin of MMAFighting.com

Jessica Andrade’s big risk has paid off.

“Bate Estaca” was offered a strawweight title bout against champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at a future Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event. Andrade turned the fight down because she wanted to invest as much time and finances into her camp.

The Brazilian bruiser wanted to have one more fight before getting to Jedrzejczyk. That bout occurred last night (Feb. 4) against Invicta FC strawweight title holder Angela Hill. Andrade nabbed a unanimous decision win against “Overkill.”

After the fight, Megan Olivi asked UFC President Dana White if Andrade is next in line for a shot at 115-pound gold. The answer was clear:

“Absolutely. When you see the way she fought tonight, just imagine those two squaring off in there and the absolute war that will be. That’s gonna be a fun fight.”

Since moving down to the strawwweight division, Andrade has won three straight. In her current stretch, she has finished two of her opponents. Andrade has a record of 7-3 inside the Octagon. Her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record stands at 16-5.

“Bate Estaca’s” earned her first “Fight of the Night ” bonus with last night’s performance. The Parana Vale Tudo fighter hasn’t tasted defeat since Sept. 2015.

