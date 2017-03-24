Jessica Eye on Lauren Murphy: ‘I Don’t Even F*cking Know Her’

There appears to be no end in sight for the verbal exchanges between Jessica Eye and Lauren Murphy.
Eye and Murphy have been involved in a Twitter “beef” for a few months now. Both competitors are in a bit of a snag as of late. Eye has lost four in a row, while Murphy has a record of 1-3 under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner.
In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Eye said she doesn’t see a point in sharing the Octagon with Murphy:
“I’ve already talked to [UFC Matchmaker Sean] Shelby about that. I already asked for that fight. I already asked for that fight at UFC 210. I already asked if we can do that. They don’t want to put two f*ckin’ losers like her and me both against each other. There’s nothing to gain for the UFC by doing that. As much as she wants that, as much as she wants to put herself, in her mind, back on a winning track, it’s not happening. I don’t even f*cking know her. She just all of a sudden popped up and it was like, ‘Okay.’ She doesn’t like me and wants to fight me, but I don’t even know her. Just shut up. Go away. The UFC doesn’t want the fight, dude. When she tweeted about USADA and all that, she doesn’t have a contract.”