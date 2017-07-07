Jessica Eye on TUF 25 Finale Fight Cancellation: ‘I Didn’t Expect This’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

Jessica Eye couldn’t predict that she wouldn’t be fighting at “The Ultimate Fighter” (TUF) 25 Finale.

“Evil” was set to do battle against Aspen Ladd on the FOX Sports 1 Portion of the prelims on Saturday night (July 7). That didn’t happen as Ladd was forced to pull out due to an illness.

Speaking to the media, Eye said she didn’t see the cancellation coming:

“You how you always feel like as a fighter, you have a sixth sense that things are gonna kinda happen in a good way or a bad way. I feel like everything was perfect for me this camp. Making weight was so simple. I was eating a sandwich when I was checking in for the week and stuff. I didn’t see this coming, I didn’t feel it coming. I felt like for once, things were really going in my direction. I didn’t expect this.”

With the introduction of the UFC’s women’s flyweight division, “Evil” has been paying close attention. In fact, she asked if she can ditch the 135-pound class in favor of a flyweight bout next.

“I asked Sean (Shelby) if I could have my next fight at 125, they said ‘yes.’ So it’s an overwhelming bout of emotions.”

