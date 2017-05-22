Jessica Eye on TUF 25 Finale: ‘I’m Basically Fighting For my Job’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Jessica Eye
Image Credit: AP / David Dermer

Jessica Eye knows her spot on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster is in jeopardy.

Eye will battle Aspen Ladd inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 7. It’ll be Eye’s chance to snap her four-fight skid. “Evil” hasn’t won a bout since Nov. 2014.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Eye talked about the emotions going into that bout:

“I have so many opinions on (the fight) it’s so hard to kind of get out. Really, it doesn’t matter who the girl is. Really, at this point, I’m basically fighting for my job. Everybody knows I’m kind of on the chopping block, and I have been.”

Eye is hoping to take the focus off Ladd and be more concerned with what she needs to do to keep her job.

“So I think that that’s something that brings to the table – that I’m trying not to focus on her, and I’m trying to focus on what I need to do right. Let’s just go out and fight hard and put good combos together, let my hands go, and be the fighter I know how to be.”

