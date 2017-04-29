Jessica Eye Scheduled to Welcome Aspen Ladd at The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Unbeaten prospect Aspen Ladd will make her debut inside the Octagon this July, taking on Jessica Eye at The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale.

The bout was first reported by BJPenn.com.

Ladd (5-0) is just 22 years old and already has five wins under the Invicta FC banner. She recently defeated Sijara Eubanks via decision

Eye, meanwhile, is riding a four-fight losing streak and in desperate need of a victory. The 30-year-old is 11-6 overall with a no-contest, but just 1-5 with the UFC.

The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale takes place July 7 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. No headline bout has been confirmed for the event.

Ladd teased a fight announcement on Monday via Twitter.

