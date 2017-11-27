Jessica Eye: UFC has Offered Two Different Contracts vs. Paige VanZant

Jessica Eye has had enough with Paige VanZant.

Eye took to Twitter to show off one of the fight contracts that the UFC sent to her with VanZant’s name attached as the opponent.

The latest deal would have had the two meeting in January on a FOX Sports 1 card at 125 pounds. They were also scheduled to meet at UFC 216 in October.

Hey @arielhelwani since you only have PvZ can I come on to tell what really happen .That’s contract number 2 because @ufc just sends us random fight contracts. GTFOH SMH pic.twitter.com/7Q4iarpF6G — Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) November 27, 2017

VanZant is now booked to face Jessica Rose-Clark in January. Eye, meanwhile, will battle Kalindra Karia at the same card.