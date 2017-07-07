Jessica Eye vs. Aspen Ladd Pulled From TUF 25 Finale Due to Illness

A last-second change sees Jessica Eye and Aspen Ladd removed from “The Ultimate Fighter” (TUF) 25 Finale.

Eye and Ladd were set to meet on the FOX Sports 1 portion of the card’s prelims. That changed when Ladd fell ill. The timing didn’t allow the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to find a suitable replacement, so Eye is off the card as well.

Below is a statement from the UFC:

“Due to illness, Aspen Ladd has been removed from her Friday night bout against Jessica Eye at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The TUF Finale card will proceed as scheduled with 11 bouts that begin at 3:30pm PT / 6:30pm ET.”

Eye took to her Instagram account to deliver a response:

Fight is off 😮😑 A post shared by Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

Tonight (July 7) was supposed to mark the UFC debut of Ladd. She was to enter the Octagon with a sizable amount of hype. Her record stands at 5-0.

As for “Evil,” this was going to be her chance to snap a four-fight skid. She’ll have to wait a little longer for that opportunity.