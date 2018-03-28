Jessica Eye vs. Jessica Rose-Clark Targeted For UFC Fight Night 132 In Singapore

It looks like Jessica Eye will be continuing her run as a UFC Women’s Flyweight contender at the upcoming UFC Singapore (UFC Fight Night 132) this summer.

Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting.com was the first to report the news that UFC is targeting a match between Eye and Jessica-Rose Clark for the show in Singapore.

“Evil” Eye (12-6, 1 NC) last fought at UFC Fight Night 124 in St Louis, Missouri back in January, defeating Kalindra Faria via split decision in her debut in the UFC Women’s Flyweight division.

Meanwhile, “Jessy-Jess” Clark (9-4, 1 NC) last fought at the same card in St. Louis back in January, where she defeated UFC star and former Dancing With The Stars contestant Paige VanZant via unanimous decision.

UFC Fight Night 132 is scheduled to take place at a venue yet-to-be announced on June 23rd in Singapore.

