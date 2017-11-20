Jessica-Rose Clark Believes UFC Title Shot Could be Near

Jessica-Rose Clark can sense a shot at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold in the near future.

Clark is coming off a split decision victory over Bec Rawlings at UFC Fight Night 121. The two did battle inside the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The match-up took place this past Saturday night (Nov. 18).

After the bout, Clark told the media just how close she thinks she is to a women’s flyweight title shot (via MMAJunkie.com):

“One hundred percent, I’m supposed to be in flyweight. I’ve felt like that for a long time, and it’s just taken me a while to get my weight in check and make sure my preparation is key. It’s wide open. I feel like I’m a couple fights away from being able to fight for the belt anyway after they crown it Dec. 1 (at The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale). I feel I stack up well with anybody they give me.”