Jessica-Rose Clark Bests Paige VanZant In St. Louis

Round 1:

VanZant opens with a body kick and faints a jumping kick. Clark lands a nice combo and just slips a switch kick from VanZant. A nice switch kick lands for VanZant to Clark’s body but Clark is responding with some nice inside strikes of her own. A failed judo throw lands Clark on top of VanZant on the ground. Clark tries to take the back but VanZant gets to her feet. Clark goes for a head and arm choke but VanZant gets out of it.

From the top position Clark lands a nice elbow and tries to advance from VanZant’s half guard but is unable to. The round comes to an end with Clark throwing down nice ground-and-pound.

Round 2:

A nice body kick lands for VanZant to open the round before landing a nice spinning back fist. Clark clinches with VanZant and has her against the cage before getting tripped. Clark tries to lock up a leg of VanZant’s but gets to her feet and takes her down. After a scramble Clark locks in a triangle choke on VanZant and she tries to scramble out of it. Clark continues to have it locked but VanZant is trying to fight back with punches. Clark rips off elbows while still maintaining the submission. The round comes to an end and VanZant survives.

Round 3:

VanZant comes into the round with an apparent broken arm. She fends off Clark with kicks and is actually able to land a nice switch kick to the head. VanZant isn’t using her right arm as it’s obviously broken, but lands a nice jumping head kick. VanZant lands a body kick and a flying knee as well. Her right arm is impacting her ability to be effective inside the pocket and is keeping Clark at bay with her jab and kicks. A nice lead left lands for VanZant but she eats a knee to the cut in the clinch. The fight comes to an end.

Official Result: Jessica-Rose Clark def. Paige VanZant via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)