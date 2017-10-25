Jim Lampley: Floyd Mayweather Threw Rounds Against Conor McGregor

Longtime HBO boxing play-by-play commentator Jim Lampley believes Floyd Mayweather threw rounds against Conor McGregor.

Back in August, Mayweather and McGregor competed in a “Money Fight.” It was McGregor’s first bout inside a boxing ring. Despite some early success, McGregor was stopped in the 10th round.

Speaking to TMZ, Lampley said the early rounds of the bout were a setup (via MMAFighting.com):

“Why else is he putting out videos of him working out? He allowed Conor McGregor to ‘win’ three rounds. Why did the whole thing last 10 rounds, etc.? It’s all a setup.”

Lampley went on to blast fans who believe that McGregor’s success in the fight wasn’t manufactured.

“Why should he retire? He created a marvelous scam with this whole thing. He allowed Conor to quote ‘win’ three rounds, so the whole global MMA wish community could have something to latch onto. I think there’s a decent chance, there’s enough suckers out there, Floyd could maybe make another $150 million.”