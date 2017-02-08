Jim Miller: ‘I Know I Can Finish Dustin Poirier’ at UFC 208 in Brooklyn

Image taken from UFC's official YouTube Channel

Jim Miller will be competing in his 38th professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout this Saturday night (Feb. 11) at UFC 208.

Sharing the Octagon with him will be Dustin Poirier. They are set to meet inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. After losing four of five fights, many thought Miller’s career was winding down. Instead, Miller won three straight. His streak began with a TKO win over Takanori Gomi. He then nabbed decision wins over Joe Lauzon and Thiago Alves.

Extending his streak to four won’t be easy. Poirier has won four of his last five bouts and he’s finished three of his opponents in that span. He has racked up 16 finishes in his career.

Speaking to the media (via MMAJunkie.com), Miller expressed confidence in his ability to earn a knockout or submission:

“I know that I can put him away, I know that I can finish him, and that’s what I’m in there to do. I don’t want to be in the ‘Fight of the Night.’ It means that he’s putting up a fight, and I don’t want that. I want to go out and I want to fight the best Dustin Poirier and I want to dominate him and the first mistake he makes is the end of the fight. But sometimes you see it and it’s, ‘(Expletive), this is going to hurt and it’s going to be bloody.’ It doesn’t scare me away. So let’s do it.”

UFC 208’s main event will crown a women’s featherweight champion. The two 145-pounders vying for gold will be Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie. A living legend returns in the co-main event. Future UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva will meet No. 8 ranked middleweight Derek Brunson.

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza will also be on the main card. His opponent will be Tim Boetsch.

