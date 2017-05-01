Jim Miller: ‘I Will Get to 30 Fights in The UFC & That Will be it For me’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Jim Miller
Image Credit: UFC's YouTube channel

If Jim Miller has his way, he’ll be done with the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) after four more bouts.

Back in February, Miller had his 26th fight under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. He was defeated by Dustin Poirier via majority decision. Both men earned a “Fight of the Night” bonus.

With 38 professional MMA bouts under his belt, Miller knows the clock is ticking. Before he walks away from the sport, he’d like to achieve his goal of competing for the UFC 30 times (via Flo Combat):

“It (Lyme disease) put a limiting factor on my career and I know that. I have given myself a shelf life. I am pretty certain that I will get to thirty fights in the UFC and that will be it for me. I don’t think I am going to be able to beat it. I don’t think I am going to push it back. We will see how it goes but I will definitely get to thirty. I am on pace. Bisping is the only guy that is fighting that has more fights than me. I am pretty certain that I will fight before he fights again. It is going to happen.”

