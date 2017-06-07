Jim Miller on Fighting: ‘You Still Get a Little Nervous & That’s a Good Thing’

Fighting hasn’t gotten old for Jim Miller.

On July 8, Miller will enter his 39th professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout. He’ll do battle with former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Anthony Pettis. The bout will be part of the UFC 213 card.

In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Miller said he still gets the adrenaline rush for each fight:

“That’s why there is a rush on fight night. That’s why you get the adrenaline pumping when you finish someone because you didn’t know how it was going to play out. You never know, and if you did this thing would be like f*cking knitting. It’s the unknown and that’s why guys like myself and others who have done it for as long or longer still get butterflies. You still get a little nervous and that’s a good thing. It means you’re alive and that’s the fun part.”

For Miller, it’s that rush that gets keep him going despite an already long and respectable career.

“That’s what makes it exciting for me to take part in and watch when others fight. You never know what is going to happen and getting in there and figuring it out is a rush that can’t be duplicated.”