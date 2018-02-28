Jim Miller Slated to Return at UFC Fight Night 128

Jim Miller is set for his return to the Octagon.

The UFC announced on Wednesday that Jim Miller (28-11 MMA, 17-10 UFC) is slated to take on Dan Hooker (15-7 MMA, 5-3 UFC) in a lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night 128. This bout will likely take place on the main card of this show.

Make no mistake about it, Miller needs to get back on track in a big way. His was cooking in 2016 as he scored three straight wins against Takanori Gomi, Joe Lauzon, and Thiago Alves. However, 2017 wasn’t his year as he suffered three straight losses to Dustin Poirier, Anthony Pettis, and Francisco Trinaldo.

This event is slated to take place in the hometown of Miller but that doesn’t mean a whole lot if you look back on the history books. Miller lost via TKO to Kamal Shalorus at UFC 128 in March 2011.

On the flip side, Hooker has won back-to-back fights and three of his past four. In fact, all of his wins in the UFC, which is 5, have been by stoppage. He suffered a loss to Jason Knight in November 2016 in Australia but picked up a knockout win over Ross Pearson this past June and submitting Marc Diakiese at UFC 219 in December.



UFC Fight Night 128 is set to take place on April 21, 2018, at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

It was also revealed that the headliner between Kevin Lee and Edson Barboza has been set as well. Here is the updated card:

Edson Barboza vs. Kevin Lee

Aspen Ladd vs. Leslie Smith

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Augusto Mendes

Magomed Bibulatov vs. Ulka Sasaki

David Branch vs. Thiago “Marreta” Santos

Corey Anderson vs. Patrick Cummins

Siyar Bahadurzada vs. Luan Chagas

Brett Johns vs. Aljamain Sterling

Dan Hooker vs. Jim Miller

