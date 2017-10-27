Jim Miller Talks About Setting Record With 28th UFC Bout

Jim Miller will be the first athlete to fight under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner 28 times.

Miller will take on Francisco Trinaldo tomorrow night (Oct. 28) inside the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The bout will be featured on the main card of UFC Fight Night 119.

Miller will have company when Michael Bisping has his 28th UFC bout on Nov. 4, but before then and after tomorrow night, Miller’s record will stand alone. When asked by the media if the record means anything to him, he had the following response (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It does and it doesn’t. It’s not what I set out to do. But, right now, I’m tied with a group of gentlemen that I have a lot of respect for and that have really left their mark on the sport and the organization.”

Miller admitted that while the record may not last, he’s happy to live in the moment.

“So it’s kind of – pulling the lead a little bit. Bisping is going to catch back up. But it is cool. It’s definitely a feather on the cap. And I’ve been able to do it in a pretty fast time compared to those other guys. Bisping was in the UFC a few years before I was.”