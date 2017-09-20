Jim Miller Talks UFC Contract Status, Won’t Rule Out Bellator

With the clock ticking, Jim Miller wants to ensure he’s maxing out his earning potential.

Miller is currently on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight roster. The scrappy veteran hasn’t signed on the dotted line for his next fight. In fact, he’s weighing his options entirely (via Flo Combat):

“I haven’t signed anything yet. Yeah, yeah, I think definitely [I’m at a crossroads]. Like we just said about being further along — I just turned 34. I don’t know how many years I got left in this shit. I’m starting to get a little of that salt-and-pepper look. It makes me look experienced, you know?”

Miller isn’t ruling out signing with a promotion such as Bellator if it means financial security for his family.

“The fact of the matter remains, though… I’m still the guy who’s fought in the most biggest cards over everybody else,” he said. “I know what I’ve done. And I’m looking to take the legacy that I’ve created and feed my kids with it until I’m 50.”