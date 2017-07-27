Jim Ross: Brock Lesnar-Jon Jones Would ‘Generate North of 1M PPV Buys’

By
Dana Becker
-
Brock Lesnar
Image Credit: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jim Ross, who has returned to part-time announcing duty with the WWE, believes that Brock Lesnar is indeed contemplating a return to the Octagon.

Lesnar sparked rumors of that return when he responded to comments made by Jon Jones regarding such a heavyweight fight in the near future.

“Yes, I do think that Brock Lesnar will again fight in the UFC because he can generate a giant, payday(s) for his family,” Ross posted on his personal blog. “And, I assume, would still maintain a positive relationship with WWE. Seems like this matter of Lesnar return to UFC is inevitable and should be a win/win for all involved as it relates to the cash. Winning or losing a UFC fight won’t hamper Lesnar’s value to WWE in the least to my way of thinking. Based on what I know, I see no reason that a Lesnar return to UFC would cease Brock’s WWE paydays over the long haul.”

Ross was one of the key people backstage that brought Lesnar into the WWE the first time around. He later joined the UFC and became heavyweight champion, returning last year from an extended hiatus to fight Mark Hunt at UFC 200.

“Both men were accomplished amateur grapplers from their college days and both are badass alpha males,” Ross wrote. “There is no doubt that a Lesnar-Jones fight would generate north of 1M PPV buys quite easily, I’m thinking.”

Of course, all of this is likely contingent on Jones beating Daniel Cormier this Saturday night at UFC 214. Lesnar is also still currently under contract with the WWE.

Latest MMA News

Brock Lesnar

Jim Ross: Brock Lesnar-Jon Jones Would ‘Generate North of 1M PPV Buys’

0
Jim Ross, who has returned to part-time announcing duty with the WWE, believes that Brock Lesnar is indeed contemplating a return to the Octagon. Lesnar...
Jon Jones Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones Dismisses Ali-Frazier Comparison to Rivalry With Cormier

0
Jon Jones doesn't see Daniel Cormier as the Joe Frazier of their rivalry. Many comparisons have been made to Jones' rivalry and that of Frazier...
Joe Warren

Joe Warren on James Gallagher: ‘I’ll Break His Damn Jaw’

0
Joe Warren has heard enough of James Gallagher. Warren is aware of Gallagher's plan to become a two-division champion in Bellator. "The Strabanimal" is currently...
Dana White

Dana White Claims Georges St-Pierre vs. Tyron Woodley Will Happen

0
UFC President Dana White has confirmed to Tyron Woodley that he will take on returning legend Georges St-Pierre later this year That is, of course,...
Conor McGregor

Friend of McGregor Claims Mayweather is “Impossible to Beat”

0
Irish boxer Michael Conlon claims that his friend, Conor McGregor, is facing an "impossible" task ahead of his showdown with Floyd Myaweather Jr. on Aug....
Load more