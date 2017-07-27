Jim Ross: Brock Lesnar-Jon Jones Would ‘Generate North of 1M PPV Buys’

Jim Ross, who has returned to part-time announcing duty with the WWE, believes that Brock Lesnar is indeed contemplating a return to the Octagon.

Lesnar sparked rumors of that return when he responded to comments made by Jon Jones regarding such a heavyweight fight in the near future.

“Yes, I do think that Brock Lesnar will again fight in the UFC because he can generate a giant, payday(s) for his family,” Ross posted on his personal blog. “And, I assume, would still maintain a positive relationship with WWE. Seems like this matter of Lesnar return to UFC is inevitable and should be a win/win for all involved as it relates to the cash. Winning or losing a UFC fight won’t hamper Lesnar’s value to WWE in the least to my way of thinking. Based on what I know, I see no reason that a Lesnar return to UFC would cease Brock’s WWE paydays over the long haul.”

Ross was one of the key people backstage that brought Lesnar into the WWE the first time around. He later joined the UFC and became heavyweight champion, returning last year from an extended hiatus to fight Mark Hunt at UFC 200.

“Both men were accomplished amateur grapplers from their college days and both are badass alpha males,” Ross wrote. “There is no doubt that a Lesnar-Jones fight would generate north of 1M PPV buys quite easily, I’m thinking.”

Of course, all of this is likely contingent on Jones beating Daniel Cormier this Saturday night at UFC 214. Lesnar is also still currently under contract with the WWE.