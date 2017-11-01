Jim Wallhead Flagged by USADA For Potential Anti-Doping Violation

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
USADA

Jim Wallhead is the latest Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter to get flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Wallhead last competed back in June 2017 against Luan Chagas. He lost the bout via second round submission. Four months later, an out-of-competition sample has triggered a positive test result.

You can read the UFC’s statement below:

“UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Jim Wallhead of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected on October 7, 2017.

USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Wallhead. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR