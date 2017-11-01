Jim Wallhead Flagged by USADA For Potential Anti-Doping Violation

Jim Wallhead is the latest Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter to get flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Wallhead last competed back in June 2017 against Luan Chagas. He lost the bout via second round submission. Four months later, an out-of-competition sample has triggered a positive test result.

You can read the UFC’s statement below:

“UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Jim Wallhead of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected on October 7, 2017.

USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Wallhead. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.”