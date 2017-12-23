Jimi Manuwa Calls Out Shogun Rua, Glover Teixeira for Declining Fights

Jimi Manuwa wants to fight.

Manuwa, who suffered a July knockout loss to current UFC light heavyweight No. 1 contender Volkan Oezdemir, posted on social media recently that he has been turned down for fights by Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Glover Teixeira.

These lhw’s are pussys — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 21, 2017

These pussys are declining fights to hold on to their positions. What’s the point in rankings if your not gonna fight the top guys. #pussys — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 21, 2017

Glover declined. Shogun declined. — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 21, 2017

Prior to the loss to Oezdemir, Manuwa had earned knockout wins over Corey Anderson and Ovince Saint Preux. He is 17-3 overall in his career, including a 6-3 mark with the UFC.

Rua has scored three consecutive wins, including a March finish of Gian Villante. Teixeira finished Misha Cirkunov and is 5-2 over his last seven fights.