Jimi Manuwa Calls Out Shogun Rua, Glover Teixeira for Declining Fights

By
Dana Becker
-

Jimi Manuwa wants to fight.

Manuwa, who suffered a July knockout loss to current UFC light heavyweight No. 1 contender Volkan Oezdemir, posted on social media recently that he has been turned down for fights by Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Glover Teixeira.

Prior to the loss to Oezdemir, Manuwa had earned knockout wins over Corey Anderson and Ovince Saint Preux. He is 17-3 overall in his career, including a 6-3 mark with the UFC.

Rua has scored three consecutive wins, including a March finish of Gian Villante. Teixeira finished Misha Cirkunov and is 5-2 over his last seven fights.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR