Jimi Manuwa Compares Daniel Cormier to a ‘Fat Schoolboy Bully’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Jimi Manuwa
Image Credit: Getty Images

Jimi Manuwa isn’t appreciative of Daniel Cormier’s trash talking.

Manuwa is set to do battle against Volkan Oezdemir inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California for UFC 214. The winner of the bout could be on his way to a light heavyweight title bout.

In the meantime, there is lingering beef with the “Poster Boy” and Cormier. Speaking with MMA Junkie Radio, Manuwa compared “DC” to a bully on the playground:

“To me, he’s like a schoolboy bully – one of those fat kids in school who’s bigger than everyone and throws his weight around and tries to laugh at everyone. That’s how he comes across to me. But we’re not in school anymore. We’re grown men, and I don’t stand for any of that sh*t. He can keep on with his trash-talk, and I’ll show him what’s what when we’re face to face.”

Cormier will be on the same card as Manuwa in the headlining spot. He’ll defend his 205-pound gold against Jon Jones. Manuwa said he doesn’t have a preference on who walks away as champion.

“I’m not interested in story lines and stuff. I want the belt. I’m focused on the belt. I’m focused on the world championship belt. Whether Jon Jones gets it or Cormier (defends), they’re both hard fights. They’re both the best in the world, so I want to beat the best in the world. And that’s it for me. I’m not interested in story lines or trash-talk and all this bullsh*t.”

