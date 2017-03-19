Jimi Manuwa’s KO Power and David Haye Call Out Lights up Twitter

Jimi Manuwa made a huge impression in his main event KO victory over Corey Anderson at the O2 in London on Saturday night.

The spectacular “Poster Boy” walk-off KO over The Ultimate Fighter Season 19 winner Anderson sent observers running to twitter following Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 107 headliner at The O2 in London.

The Brit’s powerful first-round knockout certainly helped his case in putting himself in the reckoning for a title shot between the winner of Daniel Cormier and Anthony “Rumble” Johnson at UFC 210. Jimi Manuwa also channelled his inner Conor McGregor, by calling out Britain’s former (boxing) heavyweight champion of the world David Haye, in bizarre fashion.

See below for a number of the best tweets following Manuwa’s impressive knockout at UFC Fight Night London on Saturday night:

JESUS! That is some scary power. Didn't even load up. I hope Anderson is ok. #UFCLondon — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) March 18, 2017

Wow Jimi is no joke — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) March 18, 2017

Yeah, Manuwa doesn't lose to anyone but the upper echelon of the division. — Luke Thomas (@SBNLukeThomas) March 18, 2017

Manuwa in emoji form: 👊🏿💥 — Daniel Rubenstein (@dannyrube) March 18, 2017

Shit man. I thought Corey was gonna get him down a few times & diminish that power a bit. Feinted the hook low & came over the top perfectly — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) March 18, 2017

"You win some, you lose some, but you live to fight another day". I smile in victory and I'll smile in defeat. Bc the Lord has blessed me. — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) March 18, 2017

💣💣💣 — Ross Pearson (@RossTheRealDeal) March 18, 2017