Jimi Manuwa’s KO Power and David Haye Call Out Lights up Twitter

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

Jimi Manuwa made a huge impression in his main event KO victory over Corey Anderson at the O2 in London on Saturday night.

The spectacular “Poster Boy” walk-off KO over The Ultimate Fighter Season 19 winner Anderson sent observers running to twitter following Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 107 headliner at The O2 in London.

The Brit’s powerful first-round knockout certainly helped his case in putting himself in the reckoning for a title shot between the winner of Daniel Cormier and Anthony “Rumble” Johnson at UFC 210. Jimi Manuwa also channelled his inner Conor McGregor, by calling out Britain’s former (boxing) heavyweight champion of the world David Haye, in bizarre fashion.

See below for a number of the best tweets following Manuwa’s impressive knockout at UFC Fight Night London on Saturday night:

LATEST NEWS

video

Francis Ngannou Turns His Attention to Alistair Overeem & JDS

0
Francis Ngannou has added two heavyweights to his hit list. In Ngannou's perfect world, he'll meet former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder Cain...
Marc Diakiese

Marc Diakiese on Paul Felder’s Challenge: ‘F*ck Him, I’ll Fight Him’

0
Marc Diakiese opened up a lot of eyes last night (March 18). The undefeated lightweight prospect went head-to-head with Teemu Packalen inside the O2 Arena in...

Brad Pickett Has Big Plans in MMA Following His Retirement From Fighting

0
Brad Pickett may have fought his last fight last night at UFC Fight Night London, but insists that he will remain in the sport. Pickett may...

Jimi Manuwa’s KO Power and David Haye Call Out Lights up Twitter

0
Jimi Manuwa made a huge impression in his main event KO victory over Corey Anderson at the O2 in London on Saturday night. The spectacular...
video

UFC 210 Free Fight: Daniel Cormier vs Anthony Johnson 1

0
Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson 2 will headline UFC 210 on April 8th lin Buffalo, New York with the UFC light heavyweight title on...