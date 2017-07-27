Jimi Manuwa Eyeing Title Shot or David Haye Bout After UFC 214

If things go his way this Saturday night (July 29), Jimi Manuwa has big plans.

Manuwa will battle Volkan Oezdemir in a potential title eliminator. The light heavyweight scrap will open the main card of UFC 214. The “Poster Boy” knows that even with a win, he may be passed over for his training partner Alexander Gustafsson in terms of the next title shot.

If that’s the case, Manuwa has an idea (via MMAFighting.com):

“I know the title shot is coming. It doesn’t matter whether I get it now, the end of the year or sometime after that. I know it’s coming so I just need my next win. I know there are bigger things to come after this fight, whether it’s the title shot or the fight with David Haye. As I said, there are a lot of options and they are big options. I’ve just got to get Volkan out of the way and then I can look forward to big things.”

Whether it’s a title shot or a boxing match with Haye, the “Poster Boy” will be ready to throw down.

“A boxing match with David Haye is still a big option for me. And I’d be looking to take his head off in London. We’re going to know much more after this fight. I really believe that if I dispatch Oezdemir it will be a title shot or the David Haye fight, so we’ll have to see what happens.”

