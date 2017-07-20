Jimi Manuwa: ‘F*ck Daniel Cormier, He’s a F*cking Fat Wrestler’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Jimi Manuwa
Image Credit: Getty Images

Jimi Manuwa and Daniel Cormier aren’t pals.

Manuwa hasn’t been shy in expressing his opinion on Cormier’s fighting style. The “Poster Boy” isn’t a fan of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) light heavyweight title holder’s wrestling.

Cormier recently said he was offered a fight with Manuwa, but wanted to fight Jon Jones because he said it had to happen next. Manuwa took the time to rip Cormier during his recent appearance on MMA-Panelen (via MMAFighting.com):

“F**k Daniel Cormier. He’s a f**king fat wrestler and I don’t really give a s**t what he says. Everyone says he’s a nice guy but I don’t really like him. He seems to me like a bully and I don’t like bullies. He’s got the belt, he’s a great fighter and everything. I respect him for that but as a person I don’t really like him. I don’t like his attitude towards other fighters. He kind of looks down on people and stuff. So I don’t really respect him and I don’t believe he will get out of round two with me.”

He went on to say that he wasn’t impressed with Cormier’s last title defense against Anthony Johnson.

“I think his last fight with [Anthony] ‘Rumble’ Johnson, Rumble let him off lightly. I believe that Rumble made huge mistakes in that fight and he probably knows it himself. That’s not the way to fight a wrestler or someone like Daniel Cormier. I won’t be making those mistakes against Cormier if I fight him. So f**k Daniel Cormier and for now I’m just focused on Volkan and we’ll cross that bridge after I beat Volkan Oezdemir.”

