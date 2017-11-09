Jimi Manuwa: I Want Glover Teixeira in my Next Fight

Jimi Manuwa has his sights set on his next foe.

Manuwa is coming off a first-round knockout loss to Volkan Oezdemir back in July. Manuwa had won two straight bouts before the 42-second finish. He’s ready to wipe the dirt off and get back to the grind.

“The Poster Boy” recently took to Twitter to suggest an opponent for his next fight. He’s targeting Glover Teixeira:

“I want Glover in my next fight, after that I’m coming for Cormier or Oezdemir, who ever wins. 1 fight then the title is what’s happening #lionseatfirst”