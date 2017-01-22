Jimi Manuwa: ‘I’m Going to Finish Corey Anderson in Two Rounds’

Jimi Manuwa hasn’t been shy in regards to how he feels about his fellow Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweights. He recently blasted fighters in the 205-pound division for turning down fights against him.

Despite having some trouble finding competition, “Poster Boy” has a positive outlook on 2017. Manuwa spoke with Flo Combat and he is eyeing gold before the year ends:

“This is going to be my year I know it. I’m going to get that title and bring it back to London. I want the winner of Cormier and ‘Rumble,’ but I’m going to let my fighting do the talking. I’ve never been one to call people out and badmouth them because that’s just not me. I don’t like it when people say my name because that’s when s*it can get personal.”

Despite targeting Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson, Manuwa said he doesn’t plan on talking his way to a title shot. He’d rather let his performances push him to the top of the division.

“I’m always humble and I just let my fighting do the talking. At the end of the day it isn’t about the talk–you got to fight. People who run their mouths and don’t back it up soon get shown up. It’s not about being a good role model, it’s about being a good f*cking fighter and I’ll let my hands do the talking. I ain’t got any messages for nobody. It’s a fight at the end of the day and I take it very seriously.”

Manuwa is scheduled to throw down with Corey Anderson at a UFC Fight Night event in London on March 18. If things go the “Poster Boy’s” way, then the judges will not be needed.

“I won’t need more than two rounds anyway. I’m going to finish him in two rounds. I’m ready–I just want two rounds. Two rounds and it’s done, I won’t bother with a third, it’s unnecessary.”