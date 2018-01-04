Jimi Manuwa-Jan Blachowicz Set for Second Meeting at UFC Fight Night 127: London

Jimi Manuwa and Jan Blachowicz will square off for a second time, as the light heavyweights meet at UFC Fight Night 127.

Back in 2015, Manuwa scored a decision victory over Blachowicz at UFC Fight Night 64.

Manuwa (17-3) has posted a 2-2 mark since and is 6-3 overall inside the Octagon. He was finished by top division contender Volkan Oezdemir in 42 seconds this past July following wins over Ovince Saint Preux and Corey Anderson.

Blachowicz (21-7) has split his eight Octagon appearances, going 4-4. He earned a submission win vs. Devin Clark and followed that up with a decision over Jared Cannonier.

Below is the current UFC Fight Night 127 card for March 17 from The O2 in London:

• Jan Blachowicz vs. Jimi Manuwa

• Leon Edwards vs. Peter Sobotta

• Magomed Ankalaev vs. Paul Craig

• Mark Godbeer vs. Dmitry Poberezhets

• Nasrat Haqparast vs. Alex Reyes