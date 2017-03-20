Jimi Manuwa Does Not Want Jon Jones Next, He Wants the Title

Jimi Manuwa has set his marker in the UFC’s light heavyweight division following his impressive knockout win over Corey Anderson on Saturday.

England’s Jimi Manuwa did not fail to deliver in his UFC Fight Night 107 headline bout in London, England on Saturday night, when he sparked Corey Anderson with an explosive punch to end the contest inside the first round. “Poster Boy” is bound to have put himself into contention for a title shot against the winner of Daniel Cormier and Anthony “Rumble” Johnson’s UFC 210 headline fight in Buffalo, New York on April 8.

Manuwa appeared on Monday’s episode of the MMA Hour, where he took questions from Ariel Helwani relating to what is next up in his career. The subject of former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones once again reared its head. The Londoner stated:

“It [a fight with Jones] doesn’t make the most sense, because I’m still focused on the title, but Jon Jones would be an amazing fight. He’s probably the best fighter that’s ever stepped into the Octagon. And why not? I’ve always said why wouldn’t I want to fight him? He’s not on my agenda right now. My agenda is the belt, that’s what I want, the belt.”

Manuwa also took the time to clear up accusations by fans that he is avoiding a fight with Jones, offering a pretty good argument as to why this would not be feasible:

“These are just Twitter maniacs. I know I’m not scared, come on. I took a fight with ‘Rumble’ Johnson with like four and a half weeks notice,” he added. “Why would I be scared to fight fucking Jon Jones, you know? I fear no man. Everyone bleeds the same, everyone feels pain, so why would I be scared to fight Jon Jones?”

That being said, Manuwa confirmed that if cannot face the winner of Cormier vs Johnson in his next bout, then “Bones” would be an option. Watch this space.