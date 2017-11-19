Jimi Manuwa Offers to Step in For Oezdemir Against Daniel Cormier

Volkan Oezdimir was expected to land the opportunity of a lifetime against UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier

Following his arrest on charges of battery in Florida on Saturday, it appears that opportunity may be lost.

Cormier will surely be shaking his head following the news, given a year in which he retired rival Anthony “Rumble” Johnson and was dethroned by arch-nemesis Jon Jones prior to being reinstated following Jones’ positive test for banned substances.

The UFC light heavyweight division is arguably one of the shallowest in terms of talent, yet “DC” is regarded as one of the best to ever do it at his weight. With Johnson retired and Jones out of the picture and facing a potentially lengthy suspension, the 205-pound division is lacking big names.

Cormier was expected to face the Swiss-national, who is 3-0 in the UFC with two exceptional first round KO’s in his last two fights which propelled him to contender status. Now expected to miss a date with Cormier, Oezdimir’s last opponent, Jimi Manuwa, has offered his services:

If volkans been nicked and can’t make it to the fight. I AM READY @dc_mma @danawhite — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 19, 2017

