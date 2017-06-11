Jimi Manuwa on Daniel Cormier: ‘He’s Just a Fat Wrestler’

Jimi Manuwa doesn’t sound too impressed with Daniel Cormier’s success in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Despite the fact that Cormier is the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion, Manuwa believes there’s only one key component to “DC’s” game. That being his wrestling. Cormier has had two successful title defenses and is looking for a third against Jon Jones on July 29 at UFC 214.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Manuwa revealed why Cormier doesn’t impress him:

“I didn’t see anything that was like, ‘wow,’ or anything. He’s just a fat wrestler, that’s it. He can’t stand with me, you know what I mean? All he’s got is his wrestling, and all he’s going to try and do is take me down if I fight him. That’s it. He’s very good at it, but that’s all he’s got. If we fight, all I would have to work on is takedown defense, and I’ll knock him out within two rounds.”

The “Poster Boy” then went on to say that he’ll be willing to step in should Jones or Cormier pull out of their bout.

“If Jones pulls out or ‘DC’ pulls out, I’m going to main event and save the card. I’m preparing for a fight. I’m preparing stand-up, wrestling, judo, everything; I’m just prepared to fight. It doesn’t matter who I’m fighting, whether it’s Daniel Cormier, Jones or Volkan (Oezdemir), I’m prepared to fight. I’m doing my runs, I’m doing my cardio, I’m doing my striking, I’m doing my wresting and everything in order to win the fight.”