Jimi Manuwa on Daniel Cormier: ‘He’s Just a Fat Wrestler’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Jimi Manuwa
Image Credit: Getty Images

Jimi Manuwa doesn’t sound too impressed with Daniel Cormier’s success in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Despite the fact that Cormier is the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion, Manuwa believes there’s only one key component to “DC’s” game. That being his wrestling. Cormier has had two successful title defenses and is looking for a third against Jon Jones on July 29 at UFC 214.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Manuwa revealed why Cormier doesn’t impress him:

“I didn’t see anything that was like, ‘wow,’ or anything. He’s just a fat wrestler, that’s it. He can’t stand with me, you know what I mean? All he’s got is his wrestling, and all he’s going to try and do is take me down if I fight him. That’s it. He’s very good at it, but that’s all he’s got. If we fight, all I would have to work on is takedown defense, and I’ll knock him out within two rounds.”

The “Poster Boy” then went on to say that he’ll be willing to step in should Jones or Cormier pull out of their bout.

“If Jones pulls out or ‘DC’ pulls out, I’m going to main event and save the card. I’m preparing for a fight. I’m preparing stand-up, wrestling, judo, everything; I’m just prepared to fight. It doesn’t matter who I’m fighting, whether it’s Daniel Cormier, Jones or Volkan (Oezdemir), I’m prepared to fight. I’m doing my runs, I’m doing my cardio, I’m doing my striking, I’m doing my wresting and everything in order to win the fight.”

Latest MMA News

Ben Nguyen

Ben Nguyen on Finishing Tim Elliott: ‘I Was Really Nervous For This Fight’

0
Before perhaps the biggest win of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career, Ben Nguyen was feeling the nerves. Last night (June 10), Nguyen stunned...
Jimi Manuwa

Jimi Manuwa on Daniel Cormier: ‘He’s Just a Fat Wrestler’

0
Jimi Manuwa doesn't sound too impressed with Daniel Cormier's success in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Despite the fact that Cormier is the reigning UFC...
Ross Pearson Reebok

UFC Fight Night 110 Reebok Payouts: Ross Pearson Earns The Most

0
Now that UFC Fight Night 110 is history, Reebok is dishing out payments to the fighters on the card. Last night (June 10), heavyweights Mark...
Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold Wants to Fill in Should Romero or Whittaker go Down

0
Luke Rockhold is on standby should someone pull out of the upcoming Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim middleweight title bout. On July 8 inside T-Mobile...
Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker Calls His Highlight Reel Knockout Over Ross Pearson ‘Lucky’

0
Dan Hooker is feeling lucky. Last night (June 10), Hooker took on Ross Pearson inside the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. Hooker was the...
John Moraga

John Moraga Says His UFC Fight Night 110 Win Was Bittersweet

0
John Moraga didn't get the finish he wanted last night (June 10), but he's not gonna cry over a much needed victory. Moraga took on Ashkan...

Derek Brunson Talks Kelly Win, Still Irked with Anderson Silva Loss

0
Derek Brunson got back in the win column at UFC Auckland, making short work of Daniel Kelly with a first round finish of the...
Mark Hunt

Mark Hunt Talks UFC Auckland Win, Dirty Fighters: “Sorry Alistair, You’re a Cheat!”

0
Mark Hunt scored a big win Saturday night at UFC Fight Night 110: Lewis vs. Hunt in Auckland, New Zealand. Stopping Derrick Lewis in...
Mark Hunt

Mark Hunt Batters Derrick Lewis For Fourth Round Stoppage

0
Finally, in our main event of the night top-ten ranked heavyweights Mark Hunt and Derrick Lewis go to battle. Let's check out how it...
UFC Fight Night 110 post-fight press conferencevideo

Watch: UFC Fight Night 110 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

0
Once UFC Fight Night 110 has met its end, check out the post-fight press conference. The presser takes place inside the Spark Arena in Auckland,...
Load more