Jimi Manuwa on Daniel Cormier’s UFC 210 Rant: ‘Why Didn’t he Come Over Himself?’

Jimi Manuwa isn’t amused by Daniel Cormier’s antics at UFC 210.

This past Saturday night (April 8), Cormier defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title against Anthony Johnson. Cormier submitted “Rumble” in the second round to retain the 205-pound gold.

During his post-fight interview, Cormier verbally bashed Manuwa and Jon Jones. He went as far as to discredit the “Poster Boy’s” first-round knockout win over Corey Anderson.

Manuwa said Cormier’s trash talk doesn’t negatively impact him mentally (via MMAJunkie.com):