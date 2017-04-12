Jimi Manuwa on Daniel Cormier’s UFC 210 Rant: ‘Why Didn’t he Come Over Himself?’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Jimi Manuwa
Image Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jimi Manuwa isn’t amused by Daniel Cormier’s antics at UFC 210.

This past Saturday night (April 8), Cormier defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title against Anthony Johnson. Cormier submitted “Rumble” in the second round to retain the 205-pound gold.

During his post-fight interview, Cormier verbally bashed Manuwa and Jon Jones. He went as far as to discredit the “Poster Boy’s” first-round knockout win over Corey Anderson.

Manuwa said Cormier’s trash talk doesn’t negatively impact him mentally (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Why didn’t he come over himself? He was about 10 feet away from me. He’s hiding behind his team. And I told him, ‘Listen, this ain’t no MMA (expletive) sports business. I get down for real. You can’t do this big brother thing with me. I don’t suffer none of that.’ Cormier’s probably the first person that I’ve kind of had something with. To be fair, I respected Cormier. He’s the champion of the division. I think he’s quite a boring fighter; he’s not the most boring, but he’s wrestling, and it’s not that great for the fans. That’s probably why he’s not so popular with the fans. But I said that in an interview, and he took it like, ‘Oh, he said I’m a boring fighter.’ He came to me and called me out when I was cageside.”

