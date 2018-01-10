Jimi Manuwa on Disappointing UFC London Booking: It’s no Fault of Mine

Jimi Manuwa’s match-up at UFC Fight Night 127 is being viewed by many as a dud.

Manuwa will take on Jan Blachowicz in a rematch. It’s widely considered to be a disappointing booking choice. It seemed like the most logical opponent for the “Poster Boy” was Glover Teixeira.

Manuwa told MMAFighting.com that his desired opponents didn’t want to step up:

“There has been a lot of criticism, but it’s no fault of mine. Everyone knows that I like to fight the best. I’ve never been scared and I’ve always looked to test myself. I fought some of the best fighters in the world when I wasn’t even ranked. Ever since I’ve been in the top 10, the top five have all been dodging and playing the safe game. No one wants to test themselves anymore. They’re all trying to be smart and pick their spots. It’s frustrating.”

UFC Fight Night 127 takes place on March 17. The action is set to be held inside The O2 Arena in London, England. A main event for the card has not been made official.