Jimi Manuwa on Potential David Haye Fight: ‘This is Picking up Momentum’

Jimi Manuwa’s desire to fight David Haye isn’t out of personal spite, just business.

The “Poster Boy” sees the dollar signs in boxing vs. mixed martial arts (MMA) match-ups. Manuwa has expressed interest in fighting cruiserweight and heavyweight boxer Haye in a boxing ring.

The fourth ranked UFC light heavyweight appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” to explain why such a fight would make sense and sell out the O2 Arena in London, England: