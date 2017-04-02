Jimi Manuwa on Potential David Haye Fight: ‘This is Picking up Momentum’

Jimi Manuwa’s desire to fight David Haye isn’t out of personal spite, just business.
The “Poster Boy” sees the dollar signs in boxing vs. mixed martial arts (MMA) match-ups. Manuwa has expressed interest in fighting cruiserweight and heavyweight boxer Haye in a boxing ring.
The fourth ranked UFC light heavyweight appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” to explain why such a fight would make sense and sell out the O2 Arena in London, England:
“There’s no issue, but I think it would be a great fight. Conor McGregor wants to fight Floyd Mayweather, why not put me against David Haye? David Haye is a big name in boxing, and he just lost to Tony Bellew. I’ll come to his world. We’ll do boxing. We’re two big names in London as well, and everything, I think why not? [Haye] won’t last in MMA, because I’ll take him down and smash him. I’ll come for his belt. I’ll come to his world. It’s a big money fight in London, we’ll sell out the O2 and that’ll make sense. We can go to Vegas [too]. We can go on the McGregor undercard. I heard Roy Jones wants to fight Anderson Silva as well. This is picking up momentum, let’s do this.”