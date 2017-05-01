Jimi Manuwa Responds to Glover Teixeira: ‘How Can I Not be Qualified’ For Title Shot?

Jimi Manuwa has heard Glover Teixeira’s recent comments aimed towards him and he isn’t amused.

Teixeira expressed his belief that Manuwa isn’t qualified to compete for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title. He even went as far as to say that reigning 205-pound champion Daniel Cormier knows it would be an easy fight for him.

During a recent appearance on Flo Combat‘s “Top Turtle Podcast,” Manuwa delivered a response:

“I’ve knocked out Ovince Saint Preux. I’ve knocked out…I wanted to fight [Glover] Teixeira. Teixeira turned the fight down so I don’t know what he’s talking about. Let’s not even go there. My brother Alexander Gustafsson is going to f*cking maul him in Stockholm so he can get to the back of the line after that. I believe my time is now, and I believe these people know it as well. These top light heavyweights know it as well. I talk facts I don’t talk sh*t. I don’t talk to try to get the fans or get pay-per-view points. I knock people out and I’m an exciting fighter. I don’t take people down and lay on people and have the crowd booing. I knock people out and get the crowd and fans excited. My fighting speaks for itself.”