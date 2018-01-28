Jimi Manuwa Says he Can Stop Daniel Cormier in Two Rounds

Jimi Manuwa believes he has what it takes to finish Daniel Cormier.

The “Poster Boy” was last seen on the receiving end of a 42-second knockout courtesy of Volkan Oezdemir. He’ll look to get back in the win column when he takes on Jan Błachowicz in a rematch at UFC London in March.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Manuwa said Cormier wouldn’t have the same success with takedowns that’s he’s been getting if they fought:

“DC won’t be able to take me down that easily. He won’t be able to do what he did to Volkan to me. I’ve got better wrestling defense and I’ve got better jiu-jitsu than Volkan.”

He went on to say that he can finish Cormier.

“I truly believe that I can stop DC in two rounds; I truly believe that in myself. It’s just about getting there. I’m one, possibly two, fights away. That’s Blachowicz in March and then we’ll see what happens.”