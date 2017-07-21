Jimi Manuwa Says he & Gustafsson Will Work Around Title Issues

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Jimi Manuwa
Image Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jimi Manuwa and Alexander Gustafsson insist they will never fight each other again.

Back in March 2014, Manuwa and Gustafsson competed in the main event of UFC Fight Night 37. “The Mauler” took the fight by second-round knockout. Since that time, the “Poster Boy” has joined forces with Gustafsson and the two consider one another brothers.

Recently, Manuwa was a guest on MMA-Panelen and spoke about his friendship with Gustafsson. He said if it comes down to it, one getting a title shot over the other won’t be an issue (via MMAMania.com):

“Do you know what? We don’t even need to talk about it, what if you get the belt or whatever. We’ve got an understanding on that. For me anyway, there’ll be no problem, there’ll be no problem. There’s other people to fight; the belt is what we want, but if one of us gets it, then there are other ways around it. Maybe I’ll go up or come down, or do a boxing fight, or whatever. For me, it’s no problem. It’s really no problem. We’ve got love for each other, you know? Training together is more important, and helping each other to win our fights is more important. The belt is what we want, but it’s not everything, you know?”

Latest MMA News

Jake Shields

Jake Shields Has Sights Set on $1 Million PFL Tournament

0
Jake Shields certainly wouldn't mind snagging $1 million. He'll have his chance in a 12-man Professional Fighters League (PFL) tournament. The former Strikeforce middleweight champion...
Chandler Cole

Chandler Cole on LFA 17 Bout: ‘I Think It’s Really my Fight to Win’

0
Chandler Cole believes he'll have a successful Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) debut. Tonight (July 21), Cole will step inside the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina...
Colby Covington

Colby Covington on Tyron Woodley: ‘He’s Just Mentally Weak’

0
Colby Covington is speaking his mind and the target of his latest roast is Tyron Woodley. Covington and Woodley used to spar, but "Chaos" says...
Jimi Manuwa

Jimi Manuwa Says he & Gustafsson Will Work Around Title Issues

0
Jimi Manuwa and Alexander Gustafsson insist they will never fight each other again. Back in March 2014, Manuwa and Gustafsson competed in the main event...
Gian Villante

Gian Villante Says he Won’t Try to Force Finish Over Patrick Cummins

0
Gian Villante hopes to dial things back a bit. Tomorrow night (July 22), Villante will step inside the Octagon to meet Patrick Cummins. The bout...
Load more