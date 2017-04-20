Jimi Manuwa Says Jon Jones Knows he Needs Tune-Up Fight

Jimi Manuwa feels it would be in Jon Jones’ best interest to take a tune-up fight.
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder Daniel Cormier is expected to defend his gold against Manuwa or Jones next. “Bones” will get the title shot if he chooses to, but he can also take a tune-up fight.
Manuwa would get the title opportunity if Jones decides to forego an immediate shot at gold. The “Poster Boy” recently appeared on ESPN’s “Five Rounds” podcast and said Jones should go for a warm-up fight (via MMAJunkie.com):
“I didn’t want (Jones) to kind of jump the line. I’ve been working hard, knocking people out. I believe I deserve the title shot. He’s the greatest of all time, but he’s been off for a year or two years. I think he needs a warm-up fight, and I think he knows he needs a warm-up fight. You can’t really argue with Jon Jones. He’s the best of all time in all weight divisions — maybe him and (Demetrious Johnson) after (UFC on FOX 24) performance. But I don’t know. I just feel I’ve finished all my fights in spectacular fashion. I don’t go to decision. I’m like the Mike Tyson of the division now. I think all these people know that I’m a (tough) fight for anyone.”