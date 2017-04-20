Jimi Manuwa Says Jon Jones Knows he Needs Tune-Up Fight

Jimi Manuwa feels it would be in Jon Jones’ best interest to take a tune-up fight.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder Daniel Cormier is expected to defend his gold against Manuwa or Jones next. “Bones” will get the title shot if he chooses to, but he can also take a tune-up fight.

Manuwa would get the title opportunity if Jones decides to forego an immediate shot at gold. The “Poster Boy” recently appeared on ESPN’s “Five Rounds” podcast and said Jones should go for a warm-up fight (via MMAJunkie.com):