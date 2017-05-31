Jimi Manuwa Set to Meet Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 214 in Anaheim

Another light heavyweight clash has been added to UFC 214 and it features Jimi Manuwa and Volkan Oezdemir.

The two will throw down inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on July 29. Both men fight on the same card headlined by the rematch between Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones.

In his last bout, Manuwa slept Corey Anderson in the first round with one punch. It was the “Poster Boy’s” second straight victory and the third win in his last four outings.

Oezdemir is also no stranger to finishes. He stunned the mixed martial arts (MMA) world with his 28-second knockout win over Misha Cirkunov. Oezdemir is ranked fifth in the 205-pound rankings, while Manuwa holds the third spot.

UFC 214 is loaded with some noteworthy bouts. Featherweights Ricardo Lamas and Chan Sung Jung are set to go one-on-one on the card. Following his sensational bout with Cub Swanson, Doo Ho Choi will trade leather with Andre Fili.

In the most high-profile bout of his career, Aljamain Sterling will battle former UFC bantamweight champion Renan Barao. UFC 214 will air live on pay-per-view (PPV) at 10 p.m. ET. Tickets will go on sale to the public on June 9 at 1 p.m. ET.f