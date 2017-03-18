Jimi Manuwa Uninterested in Fight With Jon Jones: ‘He’s Banned For Steroids’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
UFC Weigh-In
Image Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jimi Manuwa isn’t gung-ho about fighting Jon Jones.

Manuwa is coming off a first-round knockout over Corey Anderson earlier today (March 18) inside the O2 Arena in London, England. It only took Manuwa one clean left hand to put “Overtime” away. The bout served as the main event of UFC Fight Night 107.

The “Poster Boy” improved his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 17-2. In those 17 wins, he’s had 15 knockouts and one submission. He currently sits at No. 4 on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight rankings.

During the UFC Fight Night 107 post-fight press conference, Manuwa said he wasn’t thrilled with the idea of facing Jones when he returns. The “Poster Boy” said it boils down to Jones’ run-in with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (via MMAFighting.com):

“I’m not interested in Jon Jones. Jon Jones takes steroids and now he’s been banned for steroids. Before, I was a big fan of Jon Jones, the things he’s done in the Octagon and everything, but he’s been suspended for a year or something and he’s had issues before. He’s a great fighter. I greatly respect him, but he’s been banned for steroids and that taints everything that he’s done. So, I’m not really interested. When he comes back, I’ll fight him, no problem. But I’m focused on the belt right now, and that’s going to be the winner of DC and ‘Rumble’ Johnson.”

