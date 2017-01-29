Jimi Manuwa vs. Corey Anderson Named Main Event of March 18 UFC London Card

There’s a main event set for this year’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night event in London.

The already announced light heavyweight tilt between Jimi Manuwa and Corey Anderson will serve as the headliner. MMAJunkie.com reached out to a UFC official to confirm the news.

Manuwa is coming off a knockout win over former interim light heavyweight title challenger Ovince Saint Preux. The “Poster Boy” finished his opponent in the second round. It was a nice rebound for Manuwa, who had suffered a knockout loss to Anthony Johnson the fight prior.

Anderson’s last bout also resulted in a victory. After falling short in a controversial split decision to Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, “Overtime” went one-on-one with Sean O’Connell. Anderson made a statement with a dominating TKO win in the second stanza.

The UFC Fight Night card from London, England will take place on March 18 inside the O2 Arena. There have been several bouts announced for the event including Brad Pickett’s retirement fight against Henry Briones.

Lightweights Reza Madadi and Joseph Duffee will do battle. Also on tap, middleweights Tom Breese and Oluwale Bamgbose will be trading leather. A welterweight scrap between Leon Edwards and Vicente Luque has also been booked.