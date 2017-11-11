Jimmie Rivera: A win Over Sterling is Not Going to Help me Get The Belt

Jimmie Rivera doesn’t see the benefit of fighting Aljamain Sterling.

Rivera was scheduled to face Dominick Cruz inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada at UFC 219. The bantamweight bout was set to take place on Dec. 30. It’s possible that the winner would’ve been awarded a title shot.

With Cruz injured, Rivera is left without a dance partner. “El Terror” has made it clear that he only wants a number one contender fight or a title bout next. Despite some social media beef with Aljamain Sterling, Rivera isn’t interested in the match-up.

He explained why to MMAJunkie.com:

“A win over Sterling – everyone says I’m going to run through him, and I am going to run through him. He’s not going to help me get the belt. He’s not a No. 1 contender fight. It’s not going to work out with him at all. The one thing I said numerous times is that once I am champ, I’m not going to turn down a fight. I will fight whoever they want me to fight because I’m the champ, and that’s an obligation. Now I’m not the champ, and I’m trying to work for it. A fight with him doesn’t make sense. He beat a nobody and he beat a washed-up (Renan) Barao.”