Jimmie Rivera Claims he Was ‘Piecing up’ T.J. Dillashaw in Training

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Jimmie Rivera
Image Credit: Image via Mario Gonzalez of Newsday.com

Jimmie Rivera is making some bold claims in regards to his sparring session with T.J. Dillashaw.

“El Terror” is the third ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight. He hasn’t suffered a loss since Nov. 2008. With his decision win over Thomas Almeida, Rivera is due for a big match-up.

Could Dillashaw be next?

There would be some history there as “El Terror” told MMAFighting.com that he actually sparred with the former bantamweight champion:

“At the time, he wasn’t in the UFC yet, he just finished with The Ultimate Fighter or was about to fight in the Finale, one of the two. And I went out to Milwaukee to Pettis’ gym, to Roufusport … Faber and Dillashaw and them walk in, and I’m like ‘this is cool, am I going to get to train with them?’ This is when I was like a little kid. So I got to train with them and ‘wow, I thought they were going to be a lot better.’ I put them on this pedestal, but they’re not. I’m on the same level as them.’”

If “El Terror” is to be believed, things didn’t go well for Dillashaw.

“And then I got to spar TJ and I was like, wow, this guy is one of the top, up-there 135s,” Rivera continued. “And I’m sparring him, and I’m piecing him up and having fun with it, I’m like, this is just fun. I wasn’t even in shape, I just went in there and had some fun.”

