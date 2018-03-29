Jimmie Rivera: Dominick Cruz & Bryan Caraway Are F*cking P*ssies

Jimmie Rivera doesn’t have many good things to say about Dominick Cruz and Bryan Caraway.

Rivera is set to take on Marlon Moraes on June 1 at UFC Utica. It’ll be “El Terror’s” first bout since July 2017. Rivera was scheduled to meet Dominick Cruz in a bout at UFC 219 back in December, but Cruz went down with an injury.

John Lineker ended up being penciled in as a replacement, but he too suffered an injury. This isn’t the first time Rivera has had to deal with his opponent pulling out. He was set to meet Bryan Caraway back in Jan. 2017, but Caraway was forced out of the match-up.

During a recent appearance on BJ Penn Radio, Rivera blasted Cruz and Caraway:

“Honestly, Lineker, I think, yeah [he was injured], but I think Cruz… Cruz and Caraway are f*cking p*ssies.”

He went on to say that no one puts in the effort to fight through pain.

“I tore my MCL, beginning of November. I rehabbed it for two weeks, you know what I mean, it wasn’t a huge tear that had to get surgery. It was a grade two tear, but I rehabbed it and got back, and I still took the the fight with f*cking Lineker. You know, I actually had the Cruz fight, and then [Cruz backed out] and I was like, ‘oh I don’t know…’ Then, you know, they gave me a better contract [to fight] Lineker, so we said, ‘fuck it, let’s do the fight. My knee’s feeling better anyways so let’s do it.’ But, there was a couple weeks that I had to slow down. I couldn’t go full force, because I was rehabbing my knee. Obviously, now it’s back [to full health], but still, people make excuses. People are weak. I mean, this generation coming up is really f*cking weak-minded.”

Do you think Jimmie Rivera has a point?