Jimmie Rivera Eyeing UFC Title Fight or Dominick Cruz Bout in November

Jimmie Rivera is shooting for the stars after his UFC on FOX 25 victory.

Last night (July 22), Rivera took on Thomas Almeida in the event’s main card opener. After a back-and-forth scrap, “El Terror” emerged as the winner via unanimous decision. Following the decision, Rivera said he was eyeing an interim title bout against T.J. Dillashaw or a fight with Dominick Cruz.

Speaking to the media after the fight, Rivera made it clear that he wants a high-profile bout in November (via MMAJunkie.com):

“What I want next is either to fight T.J. for an interim belt if (champ) Cody (Garbrandt) is still hurt, or get Cruz off the bench and let’s fight. I’m hoping to get back in there in November, whether it’s T.J. or Cruz. I hope to get back in November in (Madison Square Garden).”