Jimmie Rivera Eyeing UFC Title Fight or Dominick Cruz Bout in November

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Jimmie Rivera
Image Credit: Getty Images

Jimmie Rivera is shooting for the stars after his UFC on FOX 25 victory.

Last night (July 22), Rivera took on Thomas Almeida in the event’s main card opener. After a back-and-forth scrap, “El Terror” emerged as the winner via unanimous decision. Following the decision, Rivera said he was eyeing an interim title bout against T.J. Dillashaw or a fight with Dominick Cruz.

Speaking to the media after the fight, Rivera made it clear that he wants a high-profile bout in November (via MMAJunkie.com):

“What I want next is either to fight T.J. for an interim belt if (champ) Cody (Garbrandt) is still hurt, or get Cruz off the bench and let’s fight. I’m hoping to get back in there in November, whether it’s T.J. or Cruz. I hope to get back in November in (Madison Square Garden).”

Latest MMA News

Jimmie Rivera

Jimmie Rivera Eyeing UFC Title Fight or Dominick Cruz Bout in November

0
Jimmie Rivera is shooting for the stars after his UFC on FOX 25 victory. Last night (July 22), Rivera took on Thomas Almeida in the...
video

No Time Like Present for Chris Weidman-Anderson Silva III

0
I understand that Anderson Silva has reached out about a potential rematch with Nick Diaz. But that is not the fight to make. With the UFC...
Darren Elkinsvideo

UFC on FOX 25 Highlights: Darren Elkins Decisions Dennis Bermudez

0
Darren Elkins did enough to get past Dennis Bermudez. Elkins did battle with Bermudez tonight (July 22) inside Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York....
Jimmie Riveravideo

UFC on FOX 25 Highlights: Jimmie Rivera Tops Thomas Almeida

0
Jimmie Rivera emerged victorious at UFC on FOX 25, pushing his winning streak to 20. Tonight (July 22), Rivera and Thomas Almeida opened the main...
Chris Weidmanvideo

UFC on FOX 25 Highlights: Chris Weidman Chokes Kelvin Gastelum

0
Chris Weidman returned to form tonight (July 22). In the main event of UFC on FOX 25, Weidman took on Kelvin Gastelum inside Nassau Veterans Memorial...
Load more