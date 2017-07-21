Jimmie Rivera Feels he May Have to Make Statement Against Almeida

Jimmie Rivera wants to turn in a dominant performance against Thomas Almeida.

Tomorrow night (July 22), Rivera will meet Almeida inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York as part of the main card of UFC on FOX 25. “El Terror” is hoping to get a shot at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold with a win.

Speaking to Fansided.com, Rivera hinted that a finish may be necessary to get his wish:

“I was told that if I fight Almeida and get an impressive win, it will mean No. 1 contender and a title shot. That is what I was looking for. That’s what I’m looking to do. I just have to go out there and show my stuff. I got to be, really, more impressive than I was in my last fight so this way I can get that title shot.”

He went on to say that he’s going to try to make the most out of tomorrow night’s bout.

“I think I do have to make more of a statement. Beating Faber by unanimous decision, all three judges (scoring it) 30-27 wasn’t enough, I guess. So I have to really make more of a statement and that’s what I plan on doing Saturday night.”