Jimmie Rivera Feels UFC is Promoting Him More Ahead of UFC 219

Jimmie Rivera believes the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is rallying behind him a bit more.

On Dec. 30th, Rivera will take on two-time UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. The bout will be held inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s expected to be featured on the main card of UFC 219.

During a recent appearance on the “Obviously Fight Talk” podcast, Rivera said the UFC is putting in more effort to promote younger talent such as himself (via MMAMania.com):

“I actually just finished listening to The MMA Hour and heard him speak about it, and, at the end of the day, they have this upcoming star that could last a lot longer than Cruz, and I think they’re trying to push me a little bit more which is nice. And from now his point of view it’s simple, he should fight for the title, but does he get the belt next? He’s not promised, and anything can happen, so I could get the title shot next. So, that’s basically what he made it sound like, and that’s fine, which makes sense. He hasn’t fought in a year, Cody hasn’t fought in almost a year too, and he hasn’t defended his belt, so Cruz should defend his spot.”