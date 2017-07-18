Jimmie Rivera on Almeida: He Won’t be Able to do Much on Me

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Jimmie Rivera
Jimmie Rivera doesn’t believe Thomas Almeida brings much to the table leading up to their July 22 showdown.

Rivera and Almeida are set to throw leather inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It’ll be part of the main card of UFC on FOX 25. “El Terror” is going for his 21st professional mixed martial arts win.

Speaking to Bloody Elbow, Rivera said he’s confident going into the bout:

“I think it’s a good style match-up. He’s a kickboxer; I can take it anywhere I want to, so I can mix up the game. I’m looking forward to the fight. He called me out; he said he wanted to fight me. Hopefully, this will help him propel forward, being a number one contender, and getting a title shot, too. I think he’s good, I just don’t think he’s in my league.”

“El Terror’s” plan is to impose his will and move on to higher ranked opposition.

“He’s got some holes in his game. I think when it comes to matching up and trying to fight someone like myself, it’s kind of hard because there are so many aspects that people haven’t even seen at this point; my jiu-jitsu, my wrestling. I think it’s going to be a very interesting fight. I think he’s going to be shocked and overwhelmed and not able to do much on me.”

