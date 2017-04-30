Jimmie Rivera on John Dodson: ‘He’s a Scared Fighter’

Jimmie Rivera isn’t impressed with John Dodson.

Rivera was initially set to compete against Bryan Caraway back in January on the main card of UFC Fight Night 103. Caraway pulled out with an injury. “El Terror” was then set to fight Marlon Vera, but decided not to go through with the bout. Rivera hasn’t competed since Sept. 2016.

One fighter who challenged Rivera is John Dodson. “The Magician” didn’t get his wish and told Rivera to “stop being a b*tch.” Rivera is aware of Dodson’s comments and said fighting “The Magician” doesn’t have his interest. Speaking with MMAFighting.com, Rivera explained why a bout with Dodson would be entertaining for the fans: