Jimmie Rivera Pulled Out of UFC Phoenix in Fear of ‘Looking Like A Bully’

No. 6 ranked bantamweight Jimmie Rivera was scheduled to fight Bryan Caraway next Sunday night (Jan. 15) inside the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. When Caraway went down with an injury, John Dodson offered to fill in. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced Marlon Vera as the replacement.

“El Terror” initially agreed, but quickly changed his mind.

MMAFighting.com reached out to Rivera for an explanation. The Tiger Schulmann’s fighter gave his reasoning:

“I found out Monday [that] Caraway was out. [I] didn’t find anyone new until Thursday. My coach and I discussed that it wouldn’t be a fair fight for the guy. I’m not bullying some guy who wins some and loses some. I want to fight the best of the best. I trained for Caraway, so either I wait for him to get better or fight someone at the very top of the weight class.”

Rivera admitted accepting the fight to begin with was a hasty decision.

“That was me thinking as a fighter and not being realistic. I’ve always got fights that no one wanted. First fight was [a] late-notice fight, knocked the guy out [Marcus Brimage]. Next was a Brazilian in Brazil, beat him [Pedro Munhoz]. Next was Yuri [Alcantara] who no one wanted to fight, beat him. Then, [Urijah] Faber and beat him toe-to-toe. I trained two and half months for Caraway. Two weeks out he says he got hurt.”

“El Terror” wanted it to be known that he is no bully. He said a replacement only makes sense when it benefits his career.